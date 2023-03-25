Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

USHERS UNION

Ushers Union of Danville & Vicinity monthly meeting will be held at North New Hope Baptist Church at 1 p.m. today.

MISSION DAY

The Cherrystone Baptist Association's annual Mission Day will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the center with a shoe rally to be presented by the missions ministry.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

The Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon April 1 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

ANNIVERSARY

Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 201 Barrett St., will host its missionary ministry anniversary at 3 p.m. April 2 with guest preacher the Rev. Patrick Keene, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, accompanied by the choir and church family. All missionaries are asked to wear white and their area flowers.

CELEBRATING 145 YEARS

Rock Spring United Methodist Church will celebrate 145 years at 11 a.m. April 2 with covered dish lunch to follow. Rock Springs was organized on April 5, 1878. Guest speaker will be Rev Denise Bates our District Superintendent. Rev. Ryan Ware is the Pastor and welcomes all the former members and friends to attend.

PRE-EASTER CELEBRATION

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a pre-Easter celebration honoring the Rev. Dion Noel at 5 p.m. April 8 with musical guest The Joybells of Axton.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold spring revival services at 7 p.m. April 19-21 with guest evangelist the Rev. Herbert Holly, of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Stony Creek and a native of Danville.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, has resumed its monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.