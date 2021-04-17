Danville church calendar

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday and will continue until further notice.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday until further notice. Participants also may watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m.

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES