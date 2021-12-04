Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

GUEST SPEAKERS

The Remnant Church of Power will have guest speakers pastor Marcus Hairston at 9 a.m. Sunday, and Valerie Moore at 9 a.m. Dec. 19.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday with food and clothing of all types. For information call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

SERVICE OF CELEBRATION

The Remnant Church of Power will hold a service of celebration at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 with musical guest Jarell Smalls.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by calling in through conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES