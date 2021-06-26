Danville church calendar

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will conduct worship services beginning at 10 a.m. through June. Worship in the church parking lot; join through Facebook Live; by calling 978-990-5000, access code 197724; or on the radio at 87.7 FM. Sermons will be preached by Bishop Gerald Franklin, pastor and associate minister; the Rev. Michelle Fitz; the Rev. Stella Williams; and evangelist Naomi Stewart. Music will be by the New Ephesus praise ministry.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.