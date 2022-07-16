Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

SUMMER BLAST

Remnant Church of Power, 601 Berryman Ave., will hold Summer Blast (outdoor event) featuring food trucks, vendors, at 2 p.m. Saturday

CHURCH T-SHIRT DAY

Remnant Church of Power, 601 Berryman Ave., will hold Church T-Shirt Day at 9 a.m. Sunday and a trip to Emerald Pointe waterpark.

SUNDAY WORSHIP

Pleasant Grove Church, South Boston, will hold morning worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Practice safe distancing in sanctuary; parking lot on FM radio 89.9. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday by dialing 1-480-660-5306; code 216157. Church school is at 6 p.m. Thursday and intercessory prayer at 7 p.m. by dialing 1-605-562-0400; code 4068152.

MEN'S DAY SERVICE

Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, Old Mayfield Road, will celebrate its Annual Men's Day service during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Speaker will be the Rev. Harry Lee Williams.

AUSTRALIAN BIBLE SCHOOL ADVENTURE

Bruch Arbor Baptist Church, 1643 Blair Loop Road, will hold an Australian Bible School Adventure at Zoomerang from 6 to 8 p.m. July 26-29 with Snacks, games, crafts and Bible lessons. July 29 is Family Fun Day with food and inflatables. Pre-register at www.brusharborbaptist.org or at the door.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon July 30 with food and clothing of all types. They will be closed on Aug. 6, but reopen on Sept. 3 at same time. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

GUEST SPEAKER

Remnant Church of Power, 601 Berryman Ave., will have guest speaker the Rev. Travon Ragsdale, of Greater Deliverance Temple, for the 9 a.m. service July 24. It will be dress-down Sunday.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by via conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and Live on Facebook, www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for their hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.