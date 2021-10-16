Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

REVIVAL

Silver Creek Baptist Church will hold its fall revival at 7 p.m. on Thursday with the Rev. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Martinsville, as guest speaker.

ANNIVERSARY

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate the 13th anniversary of their pastor, Bishop Gerald Franklin. on Nov. 7 beginning at noon with preacher the Rev. Tonia Cunningham, of Life Outreach Worship Center, preaching and accompanied by her choir. If desired, donations may be made through CashApp$Bishgk. Guidelines provided by the CDC will be in place including wearing masks inside the building. Service can also be viewed through Facebook Live, using the conference call number 1-978-990-5000 access code 197724, or if in the church parking lot, tune to radio station FM 107.3.

