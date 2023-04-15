Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will celebrate the 27th pastoral anniversary for senior pastor Robert Divens Jr. and lady Arleen Divens on Sunday with guest preacher for the 10:45 a.m. worship service Pastor Everett Dickerson, Associate Minister of North New Hope, Danville, and the former Pastor of Blackwell Missionary Baptist Church, Yanceyville, North Carolina. The Voices of Praise of Tarpley Chapel will render the music. An anniversary luncheon will be provided by the Culinary Ministry of TCBC and served from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. The afternoon worship service will start at 2:30 p.m. with guest preacher Pastor Anthony R. Pass of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Ringgold, accompanied by his choir and congregation.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold spring revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday with guest evangelist the Rev. Herbert Holly, of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Stony Creek and a native of Danville.

Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association Clergy will hold revival services at the Cherrystone Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Nightly speakers will be: Tuesday, pastor Antonel Myler, of Shockoe Baptist Church; Wednesday, pastor Teresa Harris, of New Chapel Baptist Church; Thursday, pastor Dabble Garner, of Elba Baptist Church.

PRAYER & PRAISE SERVICE

Cherrystone Baptist Association Women's Ministry will sponsor a Prayer and Praise Service at 4 p.m. April 22 at the Cherrystone Center. The Theme is "Staying the Course in Unity." The ministry is asking each person to represent with a donation. There will also be a raffle for a 65-inch Vizio Smart TV. Raffle tickets are $10 donations.

SPRING FLING

Fairview Church, 1013 Westover Drive, will host spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. The community is invited for children's games, crafts, inflatables, hot dogs, ice treats and bingo and corn hole for the adults. Admission is free.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY & MORTGAGE BURNING

Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will celebrate the 98th church anniversary and also mortgage burning at 3 p.m. May 7 with guest speaker the Rev. Antonel Myler Sr. of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, hosts a monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.