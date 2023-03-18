Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

ANNIVERSARIES

Fairview Baptist Church, Zion Road, Gretna, will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Bishop Larry Robertson at 11 a.m. Sunday. Minister Archie Freeman lll will be the guest speaker.

Trinity Baptist Church's usher board will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with evangelist Cheri Stinson, of Mt. Zion AME Church, Hillsborough, North Carolina, as guest.

REVIVAL SERVICE

The Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island, will hold revival services beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday with guest preacher Lewis Watson of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Red House. T

YOUTH REVIVAL

Silver Baptist Church will hold youth revival services at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday with Rev. Braxton Braswell and the Bellvue Baptist Church congregation as guest.

SPRING INSTITUTE

Cherrystone Baptist Association's Spring Institute will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the Cherrystone Baptist Association Center. For information, call 434-822-5088.

MISSION DAY

The Cherrystone Baptist Association's annual Mission Day will be held at the center at 4 p.m. March 26 with a shoe rally to be presented by the missions ministry.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

The Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon April 1 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964,.

PRE-EASTER CELEBRATION

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a pre-Easter celebration honoring Rev. Dion Noel at 5 p.m. April 8 with musical guest The Joybells of Axton.

CELEBRATING 145 YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY

Rock Spring United Methodist Church will celebrate 145 years at 11 a.m. April 2 with covered dish lunch to follow. Rock Springs was organized on April 5, 1878. Guest speaker will be Rev Denise Bates our District Superintendent. Rev. Ryan Ware is the Pastor and welcomes all the former members and friends to attend.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, has resumed its monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.