Danville church calendar

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association Men's Ministry Christmas Tree Lighting Program will be 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cherrystone Center. The Rev. Voight Hairston will be featured in concert.

GIVEAWAY

Abdeel Temple, 3919 Westover Drive, will have giveway inside the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If unable to come that day, make an appointment for another time by calling Sandra D. Harris at 434-713-4684 or Michael E. Harris Sr. at 434-489-3542.

ANNIVERSARY

Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Holbrook St., will celebrate its 129th church anniversary during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The proclaimer for this service will be Lehman D. Bates II who is from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charlottesville. Join in-person, via zoom or Facebook live. Zoom meeting ID is 862-3734-8827 and passcode is 272373. Call in at 301-715-8592.

CHRISTMAS AT NEW EPHESUS