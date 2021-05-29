 Skip to main content
Danville churches back to in-person service, still offering online worship
Faith Memorial Baptist Church

Faith Memorial Baptist Church senior pastor Daniel Lackey, youth pastor Jon Ragan and young families' and children's pastor Seth Lackey lead the church, which recently lifted social-distancing requirements and continues to offer online worship. 

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

First Baptist Church on Main Street is slowly returning to normal worship services. 

Though they were able to meet their goal of having Easter in the church's sanctuary, "we haven't started singing again yet," said Angela Zimmerman, minister of music and associate pastor at the church.

First Baptist had stopped singing during its services due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.  

But that will change this Sunday. 

"We plan to introduce a little congregational singing and then building from there," Zimmerman said Thursday.

As the state lifts capacity restrictions and social-distancing requirements for businesses such as restaurants, gyms and other establishments, churches have been proceeding — or not — to ease their rules at their own comfort level. 

Faith Memorial Baptist Church

Daniel Lackey, senior pastor at Faith Memorial Baptist Church, talks about the lifting of social distancing requirements at his church Friday. The church continues to offer online services, in additional to in-person worship.  

In May 2020, Virginia churches were removed from restructions and could hold in-person services inside for the first time since the previous March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and restrictions on gatherings were put in place.

Many area churches at the time decided to wait. 

Larry Campbell Jr., co-assistant pastor at Bibleway Church on Grant Street, said Bibleway began holding in-person services inside again in March and has been offering virtual worship since July. 

"We're still doing social distancing and requiring people to wear masks," Campell said. 

Faith Memorial Baptist Church celebrated one year of having in-person services this week.
 
In the early days of the pandemic, the church had its services solely online, but later added outdoor services in the parking lot and then resumed indoor services, said Seth Lackey, young families and children's pastor at the church.
 
"We still have masks available," Lackey said. "We have hand sanitizer all around the church."
 
The church now also offers two Sunday online and in-person services — one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. Faith Memorial also has a 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesdays. 
 
Until Easter, the church had every other pew off-limits to maintain social distancing, Lackey said. 
 
At First Baptist Church, its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services are livestreamed on Facebook and available on the church's website later that day, Zimmerman said. 
 
Joey Bray, executive pastor at The Tabernacle, said the church has returned to normal operations for its services in the sanctuary and in Sunday school. 

"People need to exercise their own good judgment and caution based on their own health circumstances," Bray said Friday.  
 
Lackey agreed. 
 
"We believe that people should use their own discretion and wisdom," Lackey said.  
 
The Tabernacle is continuing the livestream its services. The pandemic has prompted those in church circles to focus more on online worship, he added.
 
"It has caused in church circles to fine-tune — if we already had livestreaming — and to embrace and introduce livestreaming if we did not," Bray said.
 
That gives those who are homebound more opportunity for worship, he said. 
