Danville churches back to in-person service, still offering online worship

First Baptist Church on Main Street is slowly returning to normal worship services.
Though they were able to meet their goal of having Easter in the church's sanctuary, "we haven't started singing again yet," said Angela Zimmerman, minister of music and associate pastor at the church.
First Baptist had stopped singing during its services due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.
But that will change this Sunday.
"We plan to introduce a little congregational singing and then building from there," Zimmerman said Thursday.
As the state lifts capacity restrictions and social-distancing requirements for businesses such as restaurants, gyms and other establishments, churches have been proceeding — or not — to ease their rules at their own comfort level.
In May 2020, Virginia churches were removed from restructions and could hold in-person services inside for the first time since the previous March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and restrictions on gatherings were put in place.
Many area churches at the time decided to wait.
Larry Campbell Jr., co-assistant pastor at Bibleway Church on Grant Street, said Bibleway began holding in-person services inside again in March and has been offering virtual worship since July.
"We're still doing social distancing and requiring people to wear masks," Campell said.
"People need to exercise their own good judgment and caution based on their own health circumstances," Bray said Friday.