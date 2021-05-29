Danville churches back to in-person service, still offering online worship

Faith Memorial Baptist Church celebrated one year of having in-person services this week.

In the early days of the pandemic, the church had its services solely online, but later added outdoor services in the parking lot and then resumed indoor services, said Seth Lackey, young families and children's pastor at the church.

"We still have masks available," Lackey said. "We have hand sanitizer all around the church."

The church now also offers two Sunday online and in-person services — one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. Faith Memorial also has a 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesdays.

Until Easter, the church had every other pew off-limits to maintain social distancing, Lackey said.

At First Baptist Church, its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services are livestreamed on Facebook and available on the church's website later that day, Zimmerman said.

Joey Bray, executive pastor at The Tabernacle, said the church has returned to normal operations for its services in the sanctuary and in Sunday school.



"People need to exercise their own good judgment and caution based on their own health circumstances," Bray said Friday.

Lackey agreed.

"We believe that people should use their own discretion and wisdom," Lackey said.

The Tabernacle is continuing the livestream its services. The pandemic has prompted those in church circles to focus more on online worship, he added.

"It has caused in church circles to fine-tune — if we already had livestreaming — and to embrace and introduce livestreaming if we did not," Bray said.

That gives those who are homebound more opportunity for worship, he said.