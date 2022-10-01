Danville's Ascension Lutheran Church marks 100 years this month

Danville’s Ascension Lutheran Church, often known as the Chrismon church, is celebrating its 100th anniversary during the month of October.

The church’s beginnings date back to April 19, 1922, when Mr. and Mrs. F.H. Adden and one or two other Lutherans gathered in the 924 Green St. home of Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Cadwallader, a house that is still standing, to observe Holy Week.

The attendees decided to invite a minister to Danville and to announce, through the press, that Lutheran services were being held.

The following Tuesday a worship service was held in the Y.M.C.A auditorium with 36 Lutherans and friends in attendance. After the worship service on June 4, there was a congregational meeting and a temporary organization was formed. The group was evidently influenced by the celebration of Ascension Day, leading the body to adopt the name “The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension.”

The Rev. John Link became the first pastor on Oct. 18, 1922, and the church was admitted into the Southwest Virginia Synod on Sept. 7, 1923.

During the coming years the congregation worshipped in the Y.M.C.A, the Methodist Church, and until Dec. 1, 1928, they met in the Beth Shalom Temple, at which time the Jewish congregation asked for the space they had been using.

The congregation then moved their worship services to the auditorium of Hylton Hall in Schoolfield, where they stayed until they built their first church on West Main Street in 1935.

In the 1960s, it became evident they were outgrowing the small church and they began a somewhat frustrating search for a place to relocate. In 1971, they began building the current facility, across the street from their first church, which they occupied on Oct. 1, 1972, and dedicated on Reformation Sunday, Oct. 29, 1972.

There have been 16 pastors that have served Ascension over its 100 years. Former pastors will lead the three services beginning Oct. 9.

On Reformation Sunday, Oct. 30, the anniversary celebration will conclude with a special worship service led by former Pastor Jim Utt. The service will have music written for past special occasions by former director of music Robert Shaver with accompaniment by a brass ensemble.

After the service there will be a luncheon for current and former church members. A complete history of the church is in the process of being written, a pictorial timeline is on display in the church library and a collection of old church documents and pictures can be found in the church halls and the resource room.

The community is invited to attend the worship services at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email ascensionsecretary@yahoo.com or call 434-792-5795.