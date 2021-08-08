Danville's Sacred Heart welcomes first Black pastor, first male school principal

Senyah said he doesn’t see any immediate need to “overhaul any aspect of the community’s life and experience.”

“I have been here barely a month and am still building the situational profile ... at a time when the church continues to be affected by the pandemic,” he said. “The church has its identity as a family of believers, but the effect of the pandemic on community life can never be over-emphasized. If anything at all, my focus now is to continue the healing process begun by my predecessor.

“Individuals and families are hurting and affected in different ways all over the world, including ours. Staying focused and directing attention towards the hope we can all have in Christ and the difference that can make in a time like this is key.”

He said the church is strengthening its online presence and offering every support it can in the celebration of the sacraments.

“As a priest, my primary responsibility to the community in a time like this will be availing myself for the celebration of the sacraments. Any member within the large Danville community is free to call in for fellowship at any time,” he said.

His background

Senyah said his journey toward the priesthood was neither a direct and nor easy one.