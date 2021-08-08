Danville's Sacred Heart welcomes first Black pastor, first male school principal

Sacred Heart Catholic School and Sacred Heart Catholic Church welcomed two faces to their campus this summer.
Anthony Senyah is the new and first Black pastor at the church, while Matthew Weatherford is the new and first male principal of the school.
Each said they are excited to be serving in Danville.
Senyah, known as “Father Anthony” by his congregants, is originally from Ghana in West Africa and was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Kumasi about 17 years ago. With a shortage of priests in most U.S. dioceses, Senyah was extended a call to fill an opening through a partnership between the Ghanan diocese and the Richmond diocese.
Coming to the United States almost 7 years ago, Senyah, served in Bristol, Christiansburg and Pearisburg before coming to Danville.
“Every year, assessing the needs in the diocese, the bishop makes changes to priests’ assignments," Senyah explained. “Unless for some emergency situations, you are allowed to serve at a particular location for a minimum of 6 years. My reassignment in Danville began this July.”
Sacred Heart boasts a membership of more than 680 families, with an equal percentage of white and Hispanic communities and a Black population of less than 50. In all, that is about 2,000 individuals, according to Senyah.
Senyah said he doesn’t see any immediate need to “overhaul any aspect of the community’s life and experience.”
“I have been here barely a month and am still building the situational profile ... at a time when the church continues to be affected by the pandemic,” he said. “The church has its identity as a family of believers, but the effect of the pandemic on community life can never be over-emphasized. If anything at all, my focus now is to continue the healing process begun by my predecessor.
“Individuals and families are hurting and affected in different ways all over the world, including ours. Staying focused and directing attention towards the hope we can all have in Christ and the difference that can make in a time like this is key.”
He said the church is strengthening its online presence and offering every support it can in the celebration of the sacraments.
“As a priest, my primary responsibility to the community in a time like this will be availing myself for the celebration of the sacraments. Any member within the large Danville community is free to call in for fellowship at any time,” he said.
His background
Senyah said his journey toward the priesthood was neither a direct and nor easy one.
“I come from a Catholic home and am the eldest of five siblings. As much as I wanted to be the best example for my younger siblings, that was not always the case, though,” he said.
At his lowest point, he felt God pulling him into a relationship.
“By his grace, I started ordering my life around as the relationship grew deeper and deeper. God pulled me in, he wanted everything without any reservation or whatsoever. I had to make a decision,” he said. “It was not an easy one. With intercessions from family, friends and my church community, and the support of my pastor at the time, through spiritual direction, I made the first step into the major seminary for a year of spirituality. Other things followed and here I am.
“What I have learned from my own faith journey is the hope that exists for everyone. And if I may, I quote St. Augustine who wrote that ‘there is no saint without a past, no sinner without a future.’”
Support
Upon arriving in Danville on July 5, Senyah was met by his personal assistant, Elaine Taylor, who helped him transition into the new environment.
“She and the rest of the staff have done everything possible to get all the supplies and logistics I need for my ministry. The staff has being supportive so far. Each person is doing their possible best to help me settle-in,” he said. “In all sincerity I feel I am settling in faster than I had thought I would before my arrival. I owe that to the parish community for the support and goodwill I have received since being here.”
Senyah said he is not shy but isn’t too outgoing either. He counts as one of his strengths an ability to counsel well in a one-on-one situation.
That’s one reason he had to get used to virtual worship, which, he said, felt too much like acting.
For now, the church is streaming one English and one Spanish mass every week besides the in-person masses. Through his own efforts to learn Spanish, he is able to do the Spanish language services on his own.
“I am happy to be in Danville, and I pray for the community and know that we’re one big happy family,” he said. “Everyone is welcome to come and see what is going on here.”
First male principal
Weatherford did not have to move to become the new principal at Sacred Heart School. He is a native of Pittsylvania County and graduated from Dan River High School where he spent the last six years as assistant principal.
He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and then a master’s degree from Arkansas State-Jonesboro Campus.
He admitted it was sometimes strange being the assistant principal at Dan River where some of the teachers he had as a teenager still taught.
“Then, for the last few years, I was ready to make the move to head principal, so I looked first in Pittsylvania County and then in the private sector,” he said.
He found his place at Sacred Heart School, a private school of 150 students with 3-year-old pre-kindergarten classes through eighth grade. The school has 22 teachers.
Weatherford has been impressed with the welcome he has received.
“It is such a great community. Everyone has been extremely welcoming and helpful,” he said.
Like Senyah, Weatherford said he would like to continue the traditions that have been in place for many years at Sacred Heart.
“The traditions have been known and loved by the community, like the Fall Fest, the annual golf tournament and the high academic standards,” he said. “I would like to increase enrollment. We could probably have up to 200 students comfortably. But I’m very excited to be here and to see the school year start with the Sacred Heart community.”
One new student this year will be his own daughter, Victoria, 13, who decided on her own to attend the school where her father is the new principal.
