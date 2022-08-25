North Carolina church — only a few miles from Danville city limits — rebounds after damage from July fire

On July 8, a fire engulfed the storage shed at Covenant Reformed Baptist Church, utterly destroying it and spreading to the main building before it was extinguished by the Providence and Yanceyville, North Carolina, fire departments.

A meeting room and the pastor’s study also were heavily damaged.

On Aug. 14, the church celebrated the restoration of the building, with both rooms now usable. The exterior was also repainted.

It also celebrated the birthday of Alonzo Perry, a charter member of the church and a 95 year-old World War II veteran. Perry resides in a Yanceyville, North Carolina, nursing home, with limited mobility, but the church rented a wheelchair accessible van in order to get him to their service and their luncheon afterwards.

Most of the congregation is from Danville since the church — located at 6611 Old N.C. 86 — is only about 3.5 miles from the city.

There are still some remaining repairs left to the building, but the main need is for a new storage shed which hasn’t been replaced.

“We’re grateful to have the main building restored and looking better than ever and we’re hoping for more help to get another shed,” said the Covenant’s pastor John Carpenter. “We were especially encouraged by the generosity of some former members who had moved out of the area but in a time of need donated to us to help us get the building restored. It’s incredibly uplifting when people who know us best were willing to give to help us. We still have a tie that binds us even to members who’ve moved away. Being a 'church family' is not just empty rhetoric. Not only has our building been restored, so has our spirits.”

The faith group has been operating two social and athletic programs since 2008 designed for at-risk youth in Caswell County, North Carolina, and Danville in its gym space.