ON RELIGION: A diverse cloud of saints — and one superhero

Searching through press reports, Bulman noted colleagues referring to Boseman as a "man of faith," a "beautiful soul" and someone with a "spiritual aura" about his work with others — including children with cancer.

At a memorial rite for Boseman, his former pastor at Welfare Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina, said that even after fame arrived, the actor remained the same person he'd known as a young believer.

"He's still Chad," said the Rev. Samuel Neely. "He did a lot of positive things. ... With him singing in the choir, with him working the youth group, he always was doing something, always helping out, always serving. That was his personality."

Digging deeper, Bulman said she "cried all the way through" a video of Boseman's 2018 commencement address at Howard University, his alma mater. She noted the actor's adept use of scripture, especially when describing a lesson learned when he questioned violent, hopeless themes in one of his first roles.

"I was let go from that job on the next day. ... The questions I asked set the producers on guard and perhaps paved the way for a less stereotypical portrayal for the Black actor that stepped into the role after me. As the scripture says, 'I planted the seed and Apollos watered it, but God kept it growing,'" said Boseman, citing 1 Corinthians 3:6.