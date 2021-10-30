ON RELIGION: A lion in evangelical Anglicanism

This is crucial, he said, since “we are facing, in our world, numerous daily issues where the faithful need guidance, to be told which is the way of the Gospel.”

Ironically, bitter disputes between liberal Catholics in Europe, especially Germany, and conservative Catholics in the Global South, especially Africa, resemble the conflicts that have rocked Anglicanism for decades, noted an evangelical Anglican activist who has followed Nazir-Ali’s work for many years.

“Yes, Anglicanism has seen its better day, and will again. Roman Catholicism has seen its better day, and we pray that it will see a better day again,” noted Kevin Kallsen, host of the Anglican Unscripted video podcasts. “But you can’t trade Anglicanism for Roman Catholicism and say you’re seeking a more pure religion — more pure doctrine, a more pure church.” Rome may be purer “on paper,” he insisted, but “in practice,” that isn’t the reality at this point in church history.

It’s true that, in the days ahead, liberals and conservatives in both the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church may debate the importance of this leap of faith by Nazir-Ali, said broadcaster Al Kresta, reached by telephone.

“But one thing is certain,” stressed Kresta: “This man is more than a defender of the faith. He has been a hero to evangelicals and a lion fighting for the rights of believers around the world who have suffered for the faith. Michael Nazir-Ali has been out there attacking the gates of hell, not standing safely on the sidelines.”

