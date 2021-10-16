ON RELIGION: D.C. Cardinal pours praise on the press

Cardinal Gregory, on the other hand, stressed that the mainstream press is part of what unites Americans, while helping to hold the leaders of public institutions — including religious groups — accountable. While the growing impact of social media is often positive, he also acknowledged the “destruction and blatant vulgarity” found online. This has resulted in “great harm” done to the nation by “fraudulent, unverified and biased information that passes as news.”

From the cardinal’s perspective as a leader among progressive Catholics, the key is that mainstream journalists are now openly calling for change on a host of issues including systemic racism, immigration, poverty, gender discrimination, the death penalty and environmental justice.

“It is you, the modern-day American journalist, who amplifies community voices speaking out against injustice and inequality (and) asking for needed change in our systems and long-held prejudices. It is the powerful impact of your multimedia images and carefully written words that help us connect with the world’s citizens fighting for the exact same hopes and dignities,” said Gregory.

The bottom line, the cardinal concluded, is that journalists must continue to promote civility in America.

“As you well know as journalists, words have the incredible power and ability to build or to damage or to destroy,” said Gregory. “As our news media outlets, you have a part in leading us in civility — online, in print, on television or on the radio. Civility and respectful dialogue for the purpose of earnest understanding can, and should, be promoted — especially when we hold different or opposing political, religious or other opinions.”

