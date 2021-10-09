ON RELIGION: Democratic governor woos believers in Brooklyn megachurch

In an age in which satire and news often overlap, it was hard to know what to make of this headline: “New York Atheists Claim Religious Exemption From Vaccine After Governor Claims That It’s From God.”

This was satire, care of the Babylon Bee website. But the barbed humor focused on real quotes from the governor of New York that raised eyebrows on the cultural left and right.

“We are not through this pandemic,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul at a New York City megachurch. “I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what — God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers — he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, ‘Thank you, God.’ ...

“All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones. But you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God. ... I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, ‘We owe this to each other. We love each other.’”

Clearly, the governor said, getting vaccinated was the best way to obey God in this crisis.