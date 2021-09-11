ON RELIGION: Facebook, for whatever reason, tries to get religion

“We are not talking about the Vatican or the Dalai Lama. ... We are talking about Facebook, a company that makes its living off convincing people to reveal as much of their lives as possible on its platform,” he wrote in a commentary entitled, “Facebook wants you to pray with them. Don’t trust their intentions.”

Prayer is a unique form of communication, he stressed. Inserting prayer into a high-tech framework ruled by clicks, emojis, “shares” and sympathetic or snarky comments “weaponizes our prayers against us. Every ‘I prayed’ click stimulates us and also generates anxiety. Will I get more? Will it be as many as I think my prayer deserves? What if it’s not? Or if someone else gets more than me? What does that say about me? Or about them?”

Then there was another truth seen during the pandemic, noted Damick. Clearly, many believers “found that going to church through their screens ... was a bit too easy — for some people, easier than attending in person.”

Clergy can also see the positives. Internet programs allow many people — especially the sick and elderly — to remain connected to congregations they love. Podcasts and Facebook posts are pulling many new seekers through physical sanctuary doors.