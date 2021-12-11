ON RELIGION: Lessons learned about Christmas by watching old movies

There’s a reason many modern Americans keep watching these movies, he said. Some yearn for a time before most Americans became so isolated — separated by jobs far from extended families, by sprawling suburban neighborhoods and by all the paradoxes built into digital networks that were supposed to keep people connected.

“What we see in these movies is a time when Christmas was a far less commercial celebration and there was quite a bit of continuity with traditions from the past. ... For many, the church was part of that,” he said. “Christmas was a family thing. It was a community thing. ... Commerce was more subservient to ordinary life. Commerce had not taken over all of life, including Christmas.”

At the heart of “The Bishop’s Wife” is an Episcopal leader wrestling with pride and the burdens of his job, while his wife worries about their family. This bishop urgently wants to finish building a cathedral; he needs the help of a rich woman who is hiding pain and guilt, while demanding that the cathedral be built on her terms.

The angel offers all of them choices — but allows them to make their own decisions. The angel wrestles with temptations of his own.