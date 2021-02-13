ON RELIGION: Love it or hate it, clergy can't ignore the internet

There is no question that loneliness has become a critical issue.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anxiety, loneliness and thoughts about suicide rose sharply during 2020, with roughly four times as many Americans reporting symptoms of depression in June of 2020 than during a similar 2019 timeframe. Barna research last May found that half of Americans say they have experienced loneliness at least once a week during the COVID-19 crisis.

Most religious leaders have done everything they can to offer safe, socially distanced services for as many worshippers as possible, said Kimberlin in a telephone interview. Pastors have also stepped “outside their comfort zones” — buying tripods for smartphones, for example — in order to stream services, classes and small-group fellowship gatherings for their members.

The question now, she added, is whether seminaries and denominational leaders are going to accept that some of these changes are here to stay. This will require finding clergy and laypeople who are talented at using digital platforms — to reach members and outsiders — in ways that are effective and appropriate in their religious traditions.