ON RELIGION: On vaccines, shame isn't going to change minds in pews

“You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms,” he said, at a rally in Cullman, Alabama. “You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: Take the vaccines. I did it — it’s good.”

Videos of this Aug. 21 event make it clear that quite a few people booed this request by the former president.

Truth is, the longer a health crisis lasts, the more pollsters will find that anti-vaccine citizens have “turned into true believers” who are rock-solid in their convictions, said political scientist Ryan Burge of Eastern Illinois University. Burge is the co-founder of the Religion in Public website and a contributor to the GetReligion.org blog I have led since 2004.

“At this point, the holdouts are the only people that [pollsters] have to talk to,” he said. “They’ve heard everything, and nothing is moving the needle for them. In fact, it seems like whatever you say to try to change their minds only makes it worse. These hardcore folks are digging in their heels all the more.”