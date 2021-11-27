ON RELIGION: Queen preaches spiritual basics to bishops

After all, statistics describing church life in the United Kingdom have, in recent decades, gone from bad to worse. Many would say the Church of England is imploding. In 2018, only 12% of the population claimed membership in the United Kingdom’s branches of Anglicanism. Sunday attendance in the typical parish fell to 57.

Trends are even more frightening among the young.

A report presented to a pre-pandemic General Synod noted that, in 2018, national church attendance by children — newborns to age 16 — dropped below 100,000. Single-parish reports found that 38% of parishes had no children in that age group attending worship, and 68% of them had five or fewer. The average number of under-16s declined 20% in five years.

That was, of course, before the COVID-19 crisis. Queen Elizabeth noted that, even for “people of faith,” the “last few years have been particularly hard, with unprecedented restrictions in accessing the comfort and reassurance of public worship. For many, it has been a time of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness.”