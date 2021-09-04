ON RELIGION: Religion-beat flashback, care of Lou Grant

If anyone ever writes a book about the history of religion news in the mainstream press, it will need to include a photo of the glowering, and often smirking, mug of Lou Grant.

Lou Grant was a TV character, of course. He was played by the Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner, who died on Aug. 29 at age 91. But for millions of Americans, he provided — in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the spinoff “Lou Grant” — an archetypal image of what old-school journalism was all about.

One 1977 “Lou Grant” episode certainly captured some of the attitudes I encountered while interviewing journalists for my 1982 graduate project at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, which focused on why few newsrooms made serious attempts to cover religion events and trends — unless they were linked to politics.

Quite a few editors sounded like Lou Grant.

In the episode “Sect,” Grant — the city editor of the mythical Los Angeles Tribune — was wrestling with two problems at the same time. The problems seemed to be unrelated.

First, the Trib had lost its veteran religion editor. Grant searched and searched, but no one was interested in filling that empty desk. After all, what self-respecting journalist wanted to be stuck with the religion beat?