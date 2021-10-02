ON RELIGION: The gospel according to the late Bishop Shelby Spong

On the Virgin Mary: “The Mary I see in church history is a de-sexed woman. ... Her humanity has been taken away from her, and I think (Mary) makes a very poor symbol.”

On science: “We have practiced our enormous scientific and technical skills to open doors to aspects of life that once we assigned only to the gods. ... The power of divinity is more and more our own power.”

Spong argued that churches that didn’t embrace modernity were doomed. Nevertheless, during his era, Episcopal Church membership fell from 3.4 million in the 1960s to 1.6 million in 2019, according to official statistics. During Spong’s tenure as bishop (1976-2000), Newark diocese membership declined from 62,732 to 36,674. That number was down to 23,045 in 2019.

Spong was not troubled.

“When Jesus said, ‘Come unto me all ye,’ he did not add, ‘so long as you are not divorced or gay or a woman bishop or a doubter,’” he wrote. “This church of ours may never be the church of the masses; it will never satisfy the emotional needs of the religiously insecure.”

Speaking at Drew Theological School in New Jersey, the bishop also urged believers not to worry about eternity.