ON RELIGION: 'Tis the season for lots and lots of Hanukkah items

“It’s like they’re saying, ‘Anything Jewish will do, because we need another holiday display. So, happy Hanukkah! With matzoh!” said Pinsky. “Everything ends up being mushed together, no matter what it means — which is kind of the point of American capitalism.”

This year, with Hanukkah slotted earlier in the cultural calendar, it seemed like the American commerce powers that be went out of their way — for better and for worse — to crank out extra gifts and advertisements targeting Jewish consumers, noted Fox in a deep-dive Forward feature. It was entitled “Cheesy Hanukkah merch is everywhere now — um, that’s good for the Jews, right?”

The goal, apparently, is to treat Hanukkah like Christmas — and that’s Christmas, the tentpole event of the national economy, not Christmas, the ancient Christian holy day.

“There’s a menorah here and a candle set there, but it’s mostly wine glasses etched with ‘Oy Vey!’ and platters reading ‘Knish me, I’m Jewish!’” wrote Fox. “If there weren’t any Hanukkah options, people would be upset because of the lack of representation. But is any of this really representation? Is Walmart selling menorah-print pajamas really a sign that we’ve found acceptance in mainstream American culture?”