ON RELIGION: Updating some Southern Baptist stereotypes in 2021

Anyone looking for Baptists should head to Greenville, S.C.

“People here say you can throw a rock in one direction and hit a Southern Baptist church, and if you throw a rock in the other direction you’ll hit an independent Baptist church,” said Nathan A. Finn, provost of North Greenville University.

Finn’s school — with strong Southern Baptist ties — isn’t the only brand of “Baptist” life in town. There’s the progressive Furman University, as well as the independent Bob Jones University, known for its rock-ribbed Baptist defense of fundamentalism.

The Baptist world is extremely complex and hard for many outsiders to navigate. Some of this confusion, said Finn, affects life inside the most prominent Baptist flock — the Southern Baptist Convention — and perceptions of SBC conflicts.

“Lots of people need to understand that Southern Baptists are far more diverse, ethnically and culturally, than they think we are,” he said in an interview. “At the same time, we’re more uniformly conservative than we often appear, especially since we spend so much time fighting with each other over some of the small points of theology on which we differ.”