The year when clergy stress zoomed to new high

“Criticisms against pastors have increased significantly,” wrote Rainer. “One pastor recently shared with me the number of criticisms he receives are five times greater than the pre-pandemic era. Church members are worried. Church members are weary. And the most convenient target for their angst is their pastor.”

Workloads have increased and changed during this time, he added. Clergy are trying to serve the “way they have in the past, but now they have the added responsibilities that have come with the digital world. ... Can the church continue to support the ministries they need to do? Will the church need to eliminate positions? These issues weigh heavily on pastors.”

There are no easy solutions, stressed Robinson. It’s clear that denominational leaders must seek improved pastoral care — for their clergy. Pastors need to find “ministry buddies” with whom they can privately share advice, feedback and peer-to-peer support. Also, studies indicate that exercising three times a week can lessen the risk of emotional exhaustion for clergy. It wouldn’t hurt for them to take long, smartphone-free walks with their spouses.

This isn’t a matter of being selfish, stressed Robinson.

“If I don’t take care of me, then I’ll have none of me left when I try to take care of other people,” he said. “Self-care is super, super, super important for clergy — whether they’re working in churches, hospitals, the military or anywhere else. ... It’s about taking care of yourself. You have to build that into your life, so that you can do the work that God has called you to do.”

Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.