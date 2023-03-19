Farm Market Fresh for Seniors (also known as the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program) is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Eligible seniors may receive $50 worth of checks that can be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers markets. The number of people who can participate is limited.

Beginning on April 3, Southern Area Agency on Aging will take applications over the phone and in person. The agency also will continue to take applications throughout the following weeks while the supply of $50 booklets lasts.

Seniors may qualify to participate if he or she is — or will become — 60 on or before June 1 and are a resident of Danville, Martinsville, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County. In addition, participants must not live with and not be a immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce.

Also, seniors must have a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program. The income limit for this program has changed. Individuals who were not eligible in the past may be eligible now so we encourage all to apply.

Individuals and couples who wish to apply for checks must contact Southern Area Agency on Aging at 276-632-6442 or toll-free at 1-800-468-4571.

Beginning April 3 and continuing as long as the supply of checks lasts, applicants must be prepared to certify total gross household income information when applying over the phone or in person.