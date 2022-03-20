Farm Market Fresh For Seniors returns this year

Farm Market Fresh For Seniors — also known as the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program — is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Eligible seniors may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers markets. The number of people who can participate is limited.

Beginning April 6, the agency will take applications over the phone and continue while the supply of coupons lasts.

Residents may qualify to participate if:

you are (or will become) 60 years of age or older on or before June 1;

you are a resident of Danville city, Martinsville city, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County. (Note, residents of Henry and Pittsylvania counties must have access to and be willing to shop at participating farmers markets outside of their county);

you do not live with and are not an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce; and

you have a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program. Note the income limit for this program changes from year to year. Individuals who have qualified for the program in the past may not qualify for this year’s program.

Individuals and couples who wish to apply for coupons must contact Southern Area Agency on Aging at 276-632-6442 or 800-468-4571 beginning April 6 and continuing as long as the supply of coupons lasts.

Applicants must be prepared to provide total gross household income information when applying over the phone or in person.