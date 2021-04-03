ON RELIGION: The story behind 'I Love Jesus, But I Want to Die'

It was hard to be that vulnerable, said Robinson, reached by phone in Nashville. But including actual journal pages “seemed like a no-brainer” if the goal was to “let other people who are hurting know they are not alone. I wanted them to know that I’ve been there — in that kind of midnight.”

Among secular researchers, it’s common to find two views of mental health issues, said Robinson, citing the work of Stanford University researcher Carol Dweck. The first is a “fixed mindset” that assumes these conditions are predetermined and unchangeable. Thus, “setbacks and failures reveal who we really are and will always be,” said Robinson. The second is a “growth mindset” that says individuals can adapt and change.

In pews and pulpits, many believers simply assume all mental health struggles represent a lack of faith. Strugglers will be healed if they dedicate themselves to Bible study and prayer while turning away from their sins. Church-based “pastoral counseling” is an option.

“The idea is that if I put the right things into the spiritual vending machine, then I’ll get the right things out,” said Robinson. “If I’m doing everything I’ve been told to do, but I’m not getting the benefits that I should, then something is wrong. ... I have failed, as many people say, to ‘choose joy.’”