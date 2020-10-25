FAST FACTS: The All-America City Award

“Anyone who’s witnessed the annual All-America City competition has seen the evidence of what communities can do to come together, solve their problems and set a strategy for their future,” says Curtis Johnson, executive editor of Citiscope.

The Program

The All-America City Award offers the opportunity for both recognition and reflection. When communities apply for recognition, they bring together a diverse cross-sector team to review their strengths, discuss their progress, examine their challenges and tell the story of their community. Communities gain a better understanding of civic excellence during the yearlong process of seeking to become an All-America City.

Each year, the All-America City Award program receives applications from communities across the country. A screening committee of public and civic affairs experts reviews the applications and, following a careful and thorough examination, the finalists are announced.

Each finalist community presents its application and answers questions posed by a jury. Once the jury has carefully considered all finalists’ presentations and applications, the 10 All-America Cities are announced at a special awards ceremony.