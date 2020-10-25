FAST FACTS: The All-America City Award

The Award
The All-America City Award is the oldest and most respected community recognition program in the nation. This year marked the 71st anniversary of the award that recognizes communities whose citizens work together to identify and tackle community-wide challenges and achieve uncommon results.
Each year, 10 communities are selected as All-America Cities. These communities exemplify the true American spirit at work — these are places where citizens are actively engaged and committed to solving problems.
The 2020 All-America City theme was “Enhancing Health and Well-Being Through Civic Engagement.” The theme reflected the concept that good health for the entire community requires a focus on mental, physical, spiritual, cultural and economic well-being. Addressing disparities and ensuring a thriving environment for all requires work from diverse sectors and stakeholders in a community.
The All-America City Award does not honor perfection. It does honor the progress and innovation demonstrated through cross-sector partnerships.
Celebrating Civic Engagement
The All-America City Award shines a spotlight on the incredible work taking place in communities across the country. By celebrating the best in local innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration, the All-America City Awards remind us of the potential within every community to tackle tough issues and create real change.
“Anyone who’s witnessed the annual All-America City competition has seen the evidence of what communities can do to come together, solve their problems and set a strategy for their future,” says Curtis Johnson, executive editor of Citiscope.
The Program
The All-America City Award offers the opportunity for both recognition and reflection. When communities apply for recognition, they bring together a diverse cross-sector team to review their strengths, discuss their progress, examine their challenges and tell the story of their community. Communities gain a better understanding of civic excellence during the yearlong process of seeking to become an All-America City.
Each year, the All-America City Award program receives applications from communities across the country. A screening committee of public and civic affairs experts reviews the applications and, following a careful and thorough examination, the finalists are announced.
Each finalist community presents its application and answers questions posed by a jury. Once the jury has carefully considered all finalists’ presentations and applications, the 10 All-America Cities are announced at a special awards ceremony.
Every city that participates, whether as an applicant, finalist or winner, walks away with a stronger sense of their community assets, their challenges and ways to move forward together.
Criteria
For a community to be named an All-America City, it must demonstrate the successful resolution of community issues through a collaborative effort. Award-winning criteria include the following:
• Civic engagement: Comprehensive citizen/resident engagement in decision- making and action planning.
• Inclusiveness and equity: Intentional involvement of diverse segments and perspectives (ethnic, racial, socio-economic, age, sexual orientation, gender expression, people with disabilities, national origin and others) in community decision-making.
• Collaboration: Cross-sector collaboration (business, local government, nonprofits, military, etc.) and regional collaboration.
• Innovation: Creative use and leveraging of community resources.
• Impact and future planning and visioning: Demonstrable, significant and measurable achievements from the past five years (for example, increased number and diversity of residents involved in engagement processes, reduced poverty rates, increased access to school health services, increased number of affordable housing units). Especially for communities who have recently begun this work, we also encourage a description of a community-wide vision or long-term plan to address local challenges.
The National Civic League
The All-America City Award is a program of the National Civic League, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded in 1894 that advances civic engagement to create equitable, thriving communities. The League accomplishes its mission through technical assistance, training, publishing, research and the All-America City Award, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious community recognition program. The National Civic League is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
