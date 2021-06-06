FFA members presented awards from Idea Fair

Tunstall High School FFA chapter members recently were recognized for participating in the Danville Community College Barkhouser Free Enterprise Small Business Idea Fair.

The DCC Idea Fair salutes and publicizes the American free enterprise system and teaches others about it. The event was celebrated by the students who created innovative and entrepreneurial business projects and ideas.

The members showcased their business proposal based on their Supervised Agricultural Experience, which is a student-led, instructor-supervised and work-based learning experience. The goal is for the results to reach measurable outcomes within a predefined, agreed upon set of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Technical Standards and Career Ready Practices aligned to a student’s career plan of study.

Willie Sherman, Danville Community College business management professor and Idea Fair coordinator, presented the awards to students in a two-day awards ceremony held in May. Award recipients are:

First place, $300: Shawn Jamison

Second place, $200 each: Trey Atkinson and Isaiah Hopkins

Third place, $100 each: Mackenzie Hendrickson and Corey Woods

Participant, $50 each: Justin Coles, Emma Doolin, William Eaton, Mason Moore, Patrick Snow, Gavin Smith and Turner Curtis.