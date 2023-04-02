The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, an organization focused on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, will hold the fourth in a series of events called The Big Sort at 5 p.m. April 19 at Bonner Middle School located at 300 Apollo Ave. in Danville.

The free event is the last in a series that has attracted participants from Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The Big Sort is a table-top exercise in which participants evaluate regional and national trends for their local impact, certainty and community readiness. Trends cover society, technology, economy, education and politics and participants prioritize the trends to inform the work of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity as it continues to engage the community in a future-forward mindset and collaborative strategy that will prepare citizens, business and government for the change that comes from anticipated growth.

The Big Sort follows up on a November presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan who encouraged attendees to think like futurists and leverage momentum to create the best future for the region.

There is no charge for The Big Sort and dinner will be provided. Participation for each session is limited to 80 and participants can register by sending their name to DanvilleBigSort@gmail.com