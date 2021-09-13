Finding his passion in pottery, Danville artist uses talent to help others mold creativity

The classes are held in the Swanson Studio, a building behind the museum. It is stacked to the ceiling with all things pottery, including three different kilns, an extruder, a slab roller and several pottery wheels.

“We didn’t have classes March through September of 2020 when the museum was closed, and when we started back, we were limited to five students. But we had so many sign up that I had to do classes three nights a week,” he said. “Six to eight students at a time are probably ideal.”

The Forms in Clay class is designed for beginner to advanced students. Beginning students can learn the three basic hand-building techniques of coiling, pinching and slab rolling, and the use of a pottery wheel, or “wheel throwing.”

With the registration fee, each participant gets 25 pounds of clay, from which, Scollo said, they can usually make five or six pieces, depending upon the size of object they choose. The classes are informal and if students have to miss one, Scollo said he is often at the studio on the weekends and the students can make up missed classes then.

“It’s fun,” he said. “If I had to do it as a living, it might not be as much fun, but it’s stress-free. I’m happy with whomever I have here.”