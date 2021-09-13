Finding his passion in pottery, Danville artist uses talent to help others mold creativity

Art is the first love of local artisan Jonathan Scollo, who owns the Awards and Trophy Shop with his wife, Beverly.
Even his store looks like an art gallery, with samples of his work and those of his family displayed on tables and shelves all around.
“I wanted to be an architect, but math in college tripped me up," he said. "So I started taking art classes and got a degree in art education."
Born in East Hartford, Connecticut, where he lived until college, Scollo credits his grandfather, a painter, for his love of painting and creativity, according to his website, jonathanscollo.com.
He studied art at the Rhode Island School of Design and later graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree of fine art in art education.
The rest, as the saying goes, is history.
Scollo has lived down South since 1984, has taught pottery classes at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History for 23 years and also teaches the pottery classes at Averett University.
“It’s a mixture of new and regulars at the museum, but it works,” he said, explaining the older students can work independently, while he sticks close to the newer students.
The classes are held in the Swanson Studio, a building behind the museum. It is stacked to the ceiling with all things pottery, including three different kilns, an extruder, a slab roller and several pottery wheels.
“We didn’t have classes March through September of 2020 when the museum was closed, and when we started back, we were limited to five students. But we had so many sign up that I had to do classes three nights a week,” he said. “Six to eight students at a time are probably ideal.”
The Forms in Clay class is designed for beginner to advanced students. Beginning students can learn the three basic hand-building techniques of coiling, pinching and slab rolling, and the use of a pottery wheel, or “wheel throwing.”
With the registration fee, each participant gets 25 pounds of clay, from which, Scollo said, they can usually make five or six pieces, depending upon the size of object they choose. The classes are informal and if students have to miss one, Scollo said he is often at the studio on the weekends and the students can make up missed classes then.
“It’s fun,” he said. “If I had to do it as a living, it might not be as much fun, but it’s stress-free. I’m happy with whomever I have here.”
Doug Plachcinski, director of planning for the city, started pottery classes about 10 years ago in another state, then picked it up again when he moved to Danville a year ago.
“I come every Monday. It gives me a chance to be creative without anyone placing demands on me,” he said. “It’s how I’ve been creative lately.”
Artistic family
Scollo said his framing and trophy business is a family affair.
Although the trophy business has been a little slow with school sports paused at times during the pandemic, the framing part of it has picked up. He believes it’s because more people have been home and have found things they want framed.
The whole family is also artistic. His wife teaches social studies at Tunstall Middle School and makes necklaces and gourd arts. Their oldest daughter, Campbell, works in the store and substitute teaches in Wake County, North Carolina, and also does watercolors and digital art.
Their second daughter, Harper, is an art teacher in Orange County, and does pottery, photography and printmaking. Their third daughter, Emerson, is a junior at William Peace College in Raleigh, North Carolina, majoring in simulation and game design.
Although he hasn’t been able to for a couple of years because of Covid, Scollo also travels to art shows. Besides pottery, he also does pastels, printmaking and photography.
Making bowls
Scollo uses his talents to enrich the community also. He started participating with God’s Storehouse’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser when it began in 2015.
Pre-pandemic participants would purchase a ticket and receive a bowl of soup and a bowl made by local artisans, such as Scollo, and pottery students at George Washington High School.
The event in February of this year, however, worked a little differently because of COVID-19. Local eating establishments provided vouchers instead. But participants still received a handmade bowl.
Scollo has donated more than 1,300 bowls he has made since the event began, according to Karen Harris, the executive director of God’s Storehouse.
She not only appreciates his donations, but she also has learned to make bowls under his tutelage.
“When God’s Storehouse began making plans to have an Empty Bowls event, I approached Jonathan to see if he would be interested in helping by making bowls. He said ‘absolutely’ and already knew about Empty Bowls,” Harris said. “He was more than willing to make bowls and was willing to make a commitment for many years. The first year our goal was 400 bowls. Jonathan made 200 bowls and George Washington High School art classes made 200.”
Harris has also become one of his regulars on Monday nights at the art studio.
“I love it,” she said. “I decided since this would be an ongoing fundraiser for God’s Storehouse that I better learn how to make bowls. I have been interested in making pottery but never pursued it. My husband and I started classes with Jonathan in June of 2019 and committed to making 100 bowls for Empty Bowls.”
She said pottery making is relaxing and a good stress reliever.
“I enjoy doing crafty things. I primarily make bowls but took a break earlier this year and made some other things, like two ‘beachy platters,’ two cups for our bathroom and a bunny. “It is fun to be creative and to see the product of your efforts.”
She said she’s still learning how to do it well and even though her bowls are different sizes, they are still bowls.
“I really enjoy it. Jonathan teaches you the various methods of making pottery: pinch, coils, wheel and more,” she said. “He is a great teacher.”
She added that during the fundraiser it is fun to watch the people try to pick out their bowl from so many and that sometimes they struggle to pick just one.
As for Scollo, he said, “I just like making bowls. I like making them to help out.”
For information on the Forms in Clay classes, call (434) 792-5355 or email Scollo at jons@awardsandtrophyshop.com.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.