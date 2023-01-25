 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Fire damages Danville home; one taken to hospital

  • 0

Did you know house fires happen more during the winter?

A Tuesday evening fire damaged a Danville home and sent one person to the hospital.

It was about 11:40 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 226 Central St. to find moderate smoke coming from the front door, according to a news release from Capt. Tom Collins of the Danville Fire Department.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Crews pulled an attack line and quickly put out the flames firefighters were able to contained to one room. 

The house suffered smoke damage, the release reported. 

One occupant was transported to the hospital by the Danville Life Saving Crew. The release did not provide details on the injuries. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. It says the breach occurred in late November and was discovered Jan. 5. The company said Thursday in a regulatory filing that the unidentified intruder obtained data including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. It said the exposed data did not include bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other IDs or passwords. T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name. The company said it did not expect the incident to have material impact on its operations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for exercising when sleep-deprived

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert