Following CDC guidelines and moving to new spot, Music on Main concert series returns to Danville

As Virginia moves into the next phase of re-opening, Danville Parks and Recreation is planning to relaunch the Music on Main concert series beginning July 9.
“We are excited to return to special event programming, and to do so safely,” said event organizer Taylor Roberts. “Music on Main won’t be on Main Street this season, but will still be the same great series it has always been.”
Due to Phase 3 restrictions on concert venues, Music on Main will be held at the Crossing at the Dan Complex in order to provide adequate space for proper social distancing. As in years past, concerts will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and are welcome to bring picnic baskets.
The first show will feature Mel Melton and the Wicked Mojos on July 9.
Parks and Recreation will be following all CDC and state mandated guidelines. Attendees are asked to maintain 10 feet of physical distance between performers, participants, and patrons who are not members of the same household; and to stay home if they have exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms, have a fever or have had a known exposure to a COVID-19 case.
“We hope everyone will help us provide a safe experience for all,” Roberts added.
The full 2020 Music on Main lineup includes:
- July 9: Mel Melton and the Wicked Mojos
- July 16: Revolution Band
- July 23: Jukebox Revolver
- Aug. 13: Performer to be announced; show sponsored by Carter Bank and Trust
- Aug. 20:Rivermist Band; special two hour performance
- Aug. 27: Jus Cauz Band
All events are subject to change depending on safety precautions and state mandated restrictions.
The Music on Main series is sponsored this year Danville Harvest Jubilee and hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation. For more information, (434) 793-4636.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!