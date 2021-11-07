For Callands veteran, his service was about sacrifice

“They had a lot of houses made of mud,” he said. “It was a really nasty country, no electricity. We ran everything off generators.”

Haraway recalled sleeping inside a hut on a cot, as well as in the sand and in an abandoned horse stable.

While in Afghanistan, he learned to appreciate life’s basics.

“You can’t go there and just buy a bar of soap over there,” he said, adding that such items were difficult to come by. “We got care packages from home, from friends and family. My Mom sent me a lot of care packages.”

He and his fellow Marines would get into fire fights with the enemy, who would run away when Haraway and others would shoot back.

“Sometimes they would shoot mortars, rocket-propelled grenades,” he said.

Haraway remembered when he was almost hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. He and a gunner, a lieutenant and an Afghan interpreter were patrolling an area, talking to members of the Afghan army who were engaged in a fire fight with the Taliban.

“It was a close call,” he said. “You could hear it explode behind the truck. It was maybe 50 yards away. We all jumped back in the truck.”