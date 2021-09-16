For Chatham Concert Series, a new season dawns in October

The Chatham Concert Series will kick off a new season next month with performances running October through April.

Internationally acclaimed pianist and Virginia native Harold Brown will return to Chatham to perform with violinist Kevin Matheson at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The Chatham Concert Series will kick off its 14th season at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with two of the most famous works written for violin and piano: Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” and Brahms’ masterful “Sonata No. 3 in D Minor.”

Brown has been heard throughout the United States, Europe, Australia and South America, as well as on television and radio, in recital, in chamber music, and as a soloist with symphony orchestras. He has participated in numerous music festivals and has often appeared in master classes and lecture recitals. He has an extensive repertoire ranging from Bach to Messiaen. His performances of Ravel’s complete piano works have garnered high critical acclaim.

The Rainier Trio and soprano Leslie Mabe’s Christmas concerts have become a favorite on the final day of “Christmas in Historic Chatham.” This year’s show will be at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church for a seasonal celebration of Nutcracker, Yuletide carols and other favorites.