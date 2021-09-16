For Chatham Concert Series, a new season dawns in October

The Chatham Concert Series will kick off a new season next month with performances running October through April.
Internationally acclaimed pianist and Virginia native Harold Brown will return to Chatham to perform with violinist Kevin Matheson at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The Chatham Concert Series will kick off its 14th season at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with two of the most famous works written for violin and piano: Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” and Brahms’ masterful “Sonata No. 3 in D Minor.”
Brown has been heard throughout the United States, Europe, Australia and South America, as well as on television and radio, in recital, in chamber music, and as a soloist with symphony orchestras. He has participated in numerous music festivals and has often appeared in master classes and lecture recitals. He has an extensive repertoire ranging from Bach to Messiaen. His performances of Ravel’s complete piano works have garnered high critical acclaim.
The Rainier Trio and soprano Leslie Mabe’s Christmas concerts have become a favorite on the final day of “Christmas in Historic Chatham.” This year’s show will be at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church for a seasonal celebration of Nutcracker, Yuletide carols and other favorites.
Back by popular demand, the Roanoke Ballet Theatre will perform new choreography to the music of Antonio Vivaldi’s famous “The Four Seasons,” with the Rainier Trio at 3 p.m. Jan. 23. The previous performance was standing-room only.
At 7 p.m. March 18, the Rainier Trio will return for a program of romantic-era trios for violin, viola and piano by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Robert Fuchs and Ig naz Lachner.
Pianist Judy Clark will join violinist Kevin Matheson to close the season with Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata” and Dvorak’s intimate Sonatina at 7 p.m. April 29.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the performers.
The Chatham Concert Series is sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont, La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast and Reid Street Gallery.
For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.