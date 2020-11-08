For Rick Neal, serving in military was all in the family

Special to the Register & Bee{/byline}Rick Neal is from the time period in America when veterans were not very popular — right after the Vietnam War.
Born and raised in Danville, Neal graduated from George Washington High School in 1973 where he lettered in football. He remembers growing up at the Glen Oak pool and “having a blast.”
“I still have great friends that I met at Cedarbrook School,” he said.
His dad, Carlton, worked for Dan River, and his mom, Meredith, worked at People’s Bank.
After his high school graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps.
“I joined because I knew I was not ready for college, but the first two years in the Marines were nothing but school,” he recalled. “I guess the joke was on me.”
Serving in the military was nothing new to his family.
“My dad was in the Army, and my great-grandfather was in the Spanish American War. I also had relatives in the Civil War,” he said.
In October 1973, Neal arrived at Parris Island in South Carolina, the site of Marine Corps recruit training since 1915. The Vietnam War had just ended. He remembers losing 40 pounds during training there.
He then transferred to 29 Palms Marine Base in the Mojave Desert in California for electronics school and then on to Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, where he learned the skills of a dial central office repairman.
After training, he was stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and returned home to Danville almost every payday weekend. He made e rank of sergeant before he got out.
“The years 1973-77 were a tough time to be in service. I had never been hated by anyone, but it seemed the country hated us. We were spotted by our haircuts,” he recalled. “It was just a bad time to be in the service.”
Returning home
He had never planned on making the military his career, however, and left after four years. All of his family and a great number of friends were in Danville, so he returned home.
His first job after returning home was as a bartender, disc jockey and bouncer at King’s Lounge, Danville’s first disco, he recalled.
Then he wound up being in school. One of the benefits of being in the military during that time was the G.I. Bill, which paid for his education. He graduated from Danville Community College and Averett College with a degree in marketing.
That led to a career mostly in health care.
“I ran Home Oxygen and Medical Equipment for 13 years and did marketing for Abingdon Place, which is now Brookdale, and for Caswell House, both assisted living facilities,” he said. “I also served 13 years with the Danville Life Saving Crew.”
Neal continues to have a host of friends, including 2,312 Facebook friends.
“If my classmates want to find out what is going on in Dan Vegas, they call me,” he said. “I used to play golf every day but my knees will not let me now.”
He said he is semi-retired, working part-time, delivering medical alert bracelets and working with Milam Truck Sales, helping to deliver dump trucks.
He belongs to American Legion Post 1097, but doesn’t go there often, he said.
Life has been a little tough for him lately, especially since he was laid off from his full-time job, but he said he enjoys his friends and he is close to his mother and sister.
“My son, Chris, has worked for Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home since he was 18. My daughter, Liz, is a dentist in Vinton,” he said. “I have one granddaughter, Rebecca, I call ‘Boo’ and two grandsons, JJ and Luca.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
