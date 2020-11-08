For Rick Neal, serving in military was all in the family

He then transferred to 29 Palms Marine Base in the Mojave Desert in California for electronics school and then on to Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, where he learned the skills of a dial central office repairman.

After training, he was stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and returned home to Danville almost every payday weekend. He made e rank of sergeant before he got out.

“The years 1973-77 were a tough time to be in service. I had never been hated by anyone, but it seemed the country hated us. We were spotted by our haircuts,” he recalled. “It was just a bad time to be in the service.”

Returning home

He had never planned on making the military his career, however, and left after four years. All of his family and a great number of friends were in Danville, so he returned home.

His first job after returning home was as a bartender, disc jockey and bouncer at King’s Lounge, Danville’s first disco, he recalled.

Then he wound up being in school. One of the benefits of being in the military during that time was the G.I. Bill, which paid for his education. He graduated from Danville Community College and Averett College with a degree in marketing.