Former Danville mayor says he 'grew up a lot' in stint as Army medic in Vietnam

John Gilstrap came back from the Vietnam War a changed man.
“I grew up a lot,” the former Danville mayor said during an interview Oct. 28.
Gilstrap, 74, was an Army medic in Cu Chi, Vietnam, for a year from late 1967 to late 1968.
“I was a young man,” Gilstrap said. “I turned 21 in Vietnam, but I grew up and saw some things that made you realize life was precious. And I saw some things that you just couldn’t comprehend, it was difficult to comprehend.”
Gilstrap, who was drafted in 1967 while attending Clemson University, saw a lot of injured military personnel from all branches as well as Vietnamese civilians.
Working at a field-unit hospital close to the Cambodian border, Gilstrap and other medical personnel would immediately begin treating the injured “as soon as we got them off the helicopter,” he said.
“The most heartbreaking were the children,” he said. “It was all heartbreaking.”
The doctors would take care of those most seriously wounded while Gilstrap and his fellow medics would attend to everyone else, he said, adding that he did a lot of patching up.
“We did everything from covering wounds to sewing up the wounds, whatever we could do to keep them alive until they could have surgery,” Gilstrap said.
Gilstrap, who grew up in Liberty, South Carolina, and served two years in the Army, went through basic training at Fort Jackson and received medical training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Following his 12-month tour in Vietnam, he worked in a military hospital at Fort Knox, Kentucky. There, he treated sick soldiers with conditions from hernias to broken bones.
While training to be a medic, Gilstrap learned what to expect to treat in Vietnam and what the steps would be. Patients in Vietnam who made it to Gilstrap and his fellow staff alive had a 98% chance of survival, he said.
“We cared for them daily until they could be moved to another unit or another hospital,” Gilstrap said. “They usually left us and went to Saigon [now Ho Chi Minh City] at a hospital there.”
While a medic, he witnessed scenes he does not care to revisit decades later.
“I don’t want to go into some of the horrible things I saw,” he said.
However, Gilstrap recalled a 7-year-old Vietnamese boy in Cu Chi who had one of his legs blown off.
“He called me ‘Doc,’” Gilstrap said. “He’d follow me around the hospital with one leg.”
Otherwise, it was difficult to develop relationships with patients except those that lived in Cu Chi, near the hospital, he said.
“A lot of the patients weren’t there for very long,” he said. “We were an evacuation hospital. We kept them there until they were well enough to be transported.”
But with the locals, Gilstrap and other medics had an unspoken understanding.
“I didn’t speak Vietnamese, but we were able to communicate without actually speaking,” he said. “They didn’t speak English, but they understood your kindness. They understood you cared for them.”
Besides witnessing traumatic injuries, Gilstrap and the rest of the medical crew were under constant bombardment the Vietcong.
“One night, we received 140 rounds of rocket fire that hit us at the hospital,” he said. “Many evenings, we would have an emergency set-up where we would be armed and guarding the border of our hospital.”
There were firefights with the enemy.
“We would shoot them and then treat them,” Gilstrap said. “You had to or they would kill you.”
Gilstrap’s experience in Vietnam made a major impact on his life.
“That’s when I decided to go back to school and get my degree from Clemson,” he said.
He wanted to get into what was known then as “leisure profession,” so he earned his degree in parks administration. Gilstrap was later director of Danville Parks and Recreation. After the horrific scenes in Vietnam, he wanted to help people enjoy life.
“It certainly made me understand every life is important,” he said of the war.
Gilstrap would go on to serve on Danville City Council from 2010-18, including his last two years as mayor.
He takes pride in his service in Vietnam and loves his country.
“I’m a proud veteran,” Gilstrap said. “I’m proud I had the honor and privilege of serving in the military, of serving in the United States Army. I’m very American, I love this country and I love what our country stands for in the world.”