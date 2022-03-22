Former Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce CEO named to Virginia Early Childhood Foundation board of directors

Alexis Ehrhardt, former president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, has been named to the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation board of directors.

The foundation is a statewide public-private entity that serves as the non-partisan steward of Virginia’s promise for early childhood success, supporting opportunities for all families with young children to thrive.

Ehrhardt, currently the executive director of state government relations and assistant to the president at the University of Virginia, also was the founding executive director of the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness at Averett University.

A graduate of LEAD Virginia and a gubernatorial appointee to the Tobacco Revitalization Commission, she serves on a number of state and regional boards.

Danielle Fitz-Hugh, president of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, also was named to the board.

In addition, following long-standing tradition outlined in the organization’s bylaws, three members of the governor’s cabinet will serve in an ex-officio capacity on the VECF’s board:

• Aimee Rogstad Guidera, Secretary of Education;

• John Littel, Secretary of Health and Human Resources; and

• Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade

“We welcome Secretaries Guidera, Littel and Merrick, along with Alexis Ehrhardt and Danielle Fitz-Hugh, to our dedicated team of statewide business and community leaders, all of whom are deeply committed to ensuring a strong start for every child in the commonwealth,” said Liberty University’s Robert Hurt, board chair of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. “Their broad-based areas of expertise and influence will provide unique and valuable insights to our work as we strive to ensure that Virginia’s children have access to early education experiences that will put them on a path for lifelong success.”

For more information, visit www.vecf.org.