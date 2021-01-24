Foundation awards more than $680,000 in grants

{byline}{&by1}Special to the Register & Bee
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region recently announces 48 new grants to nonprofit community agencies.
The grants, totaling $681,461, are the result of The Community Foundation’s 2021 competitive grant cycle.
Approved by The Community Foundation’s distribution committee and board of directors, the grants were awarded from the Community Impact Fund, Danville Regional Foundation Fund, Field of Interest Funds and Donor Advised Funds.
The Community Impact Fund is composed of the following unrestricted funds: James Russell Anderson and Zora Carter Anderson Fund, Buck-Wayland Fund, Faith Home Endowment Fund, Clarence L. Giles Fund, Harry Melton Hood Fund, Elizabeth (Betty) W. Jefferson Fund, D. Webster, Jr. and Elizabeth S. Marshall Fund, The Opportunity Fund, James A. and Anne V. Robertson Fund, Barbara H. Sater and Herbert W. Sater Memorial Fund, and John C. Swanson Jr. Fund.
Recipients include American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area, Blairs Fire & Rescue, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, Caswell Cancer Resource Fund c/o Caswell Family Medical Center, Caswell County Parish, Caswell County Partnership for Children, Changing Lives Outreach Center CDC, Dan River Basin Association, Dan River Nonprofit Network, Danville Area Training Center, Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program, Danville Community College Educational Foundation, Danville DSS-Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, Inc., Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity, Danville Science Center, Danville Speech and Hearing, Danville Symphony Orchestra, Fairview United Methodist Church, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Fine Whines and Lickers, Friends of the Danville Public Library, God’s Storehouse, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Grace A Lot, Just Kids Child Development Center, Middle Border Forward, Mount Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center, Pelham Volunteer Fire Department, Piedmont Community College Foundation, Prospect Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Fire & Rescue, Revitalization for a Greater Gretna, Second Chance Outreach Ministries, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Southside Area Tennis Association, Southside Soccer Club, SPCA of Pittsylvania County, Special Olympics NC, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, The Doorways, The First Tee of Caswell County/Danville (Triad), Virginia Dental Association Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society and Yanceyville Volunteer Fire Department.
The foundation’s next competitive grant cycle begins in June for projects to be funded in 2022.
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is a public charity established in September 1996 by a steering committee of civic leaders to improve and enrich area lives through the generosity of donors.
For more information about grants awarded, visit The Community Foundation office at 541 Loyal Street, Danville, VA, 24541; call 434-793-0884, or view www.cfdrr.org.