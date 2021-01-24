Foundation awards more than $680,000 in grants

{byline}{&by1}Special to the Register & Bee

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region recently announces 48 new grants to nonprofit community agencies.

The grants, totaling $681,461, are the result of The Community Foundation’s 2021 competitive grant cycle.

Approved by The Community Foundation’s distribution committee and board of directors, the grants were awarded from the Community Impact Fund, Danville Regional Foundation Fund, Field of Interest Funds and Donor Advised Funds.

The Community Impact Fund is composed of the following unrestricted funds: James Russell Anderson and Zora Carter Anderson Fund, Buck-Wayland Fund, Faith Home Endowment Fund, Clarence L. Giles Fund, Harry Melton Hood Fund, Elizabeth (Betty) W. Jefferson Fund, D. Webster, Jr. and Elizabeth S. Marshall Fund, The Opportunity Fund, James A. and Anne V. Robertson Fund, Barbara H. Sater and Herbert W. Sater Memorial Fund, and John C. Swanson Jr. Fund.