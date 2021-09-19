Foundation celebrates 25th anniversary

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, the organization held an open house Sept. 10 at its office.

Nearly 60 guests attended including past and present board members, donors, grantees and staff.

Established in 1996, the foundation continues to develop and thrive. Continued growth increases the foundation’s capacity to return funds to the region through grants and scholarships. The foundation recently achieved a goal of attaining more than $50 million in assets.

The vision — to recognize needs and provide resources to improve the quality of life — that fostered expansion early on for the foundation holds fast today and is propelling the organization into the future.

Staff members work closely with donors to help them achieve charitable goals. Thanks to its donors, the foundation now houses 152 different endowed funds, 59 of which are endowed scholarships.

Donations to foundation make an impact in a multitude of ways. Outreach through grants and scholarships is far-reaching, with emphasis in eight areas: emergency preparedness, scholarships, community development, health and wellness, human services, education and youth development, animal services, and arts and culture.