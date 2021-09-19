Foundation celebrates 25th anniversary

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, the organization held an open house Sept. 10 at its office.
Nearly 60 guests attended including past and present board members, donors, grantees and staff.
Established in 1996, the foundation continues to develop and thrive. Continued growth increases the foundation’s capacity to return funds to the region through grants and scholarships. The foundation recently achieved a goal of attaining more than $50 million in assets.
The vision — to recognize needs and provide resources to improve the quality of life — that fostered expansion early on for the foundation holds fast today and is propelling the organization into the future.
Staff members work closely with donors to help them achieve charitable goals. Thanks to its donors, the foundation now houses 152 different endowed funds, 59 of which are endowed scholarships.
Donations to foundation make an impact in a multitude of ways. Outreach through grants and scholarships is far-reaching, with emphasis in eight areas: emergency preparedness, scholarships, community development, health and wellness, human services, education and youth development, animal services, and arts and culture.
Last year, the foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $1.4 million. Over the past 25 years, more than $26.9 million in grants and scholarships have been handed out.
The foundation has a small staff of 3 full-time employees and one person working part time: Krystal Davis, grant and scholarship administrator; Cullen Libby, donor services manager; Kendra Floyd, part-time accountant; and Katherine Milam, executive director.
Estate planning attorney Whitt Clement was the “founding father” with great support from Charles Womack, a local entrepreneur. Sammy Saunders was involved at the beginning as “founding treasurer.” Bob Wiles was the first part-time executive director, then, Debra Dodson became the first full-time executive director in 1999. Dodson retired in 2019.
A printed timeline of the Foundation’s first 25 years is available at the Loyal Street Office and online at www.cfdrr.org.
As a special way of saying thank you, the foundation held a surprise drawing to give one nonprofit organization in the region the unexpected boost of a $2,500 grant. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, serving Danville-Pittsylvania County, was the winner.
The Foundation is currently running a 25th anniversary fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $25,000 before Dec. 31. To date, $13,050 in gifts have been received. Giving materials are available at the 541 Loyal St. office or contributions can be made online at www.cfdrr.org.