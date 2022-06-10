Foundation hands out more than $295K in scholarships to Dan River Region students

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region announced this week a total of 133 scholarship awards to local students.

The scholarships, totaling $295,305, are the result of The Community Foundation’s 2022 scholarship cycle.

With 190 qualified students applying, the awards were made to 113 students from 59 separate scholarship funds. The Foundation awarded scholarships to 68 high school seniors, 43 undergraduate students, and two graduate students. The average award was $2,220.

The foundation’s annual scholarship reception was held Sunda at the Pittsylvania County Community Center to celebrate scholarship recipients who attend, or attended Bartlett Yancey, North Carolina, High School, Chatham High School, Dan River High School, Galileo Magnet High School, George Washington High School, Gretna High School, Tunstall High School and Westover Christian Academy.

Local high school student recipients include:

Bartlett Yancey High School: Shaunice Harrelson, Qua-Iveon Muldrow, Kaitlyn Oakley, Caroline Upchurch, Chatham High School, Savannah Carlsen, Ameia Harris, Olivia Imus, Joseph Nadeau, Abigail Owen, Colby Owen, Malithia Stroud and Alyssa Terry

Dan River High School: Chase Farthing, Rylee Fletcher, Kate-Lynn Hughes, Jayla Marable, Emily Saunders, Kathryn Saunders, Deionde Swanson, Hannah Walton and Kayla Wise

Galileo Magnet High School: Cooper Bebeau, Jala Cunningham, Dylan Kirk, Rachel Martin, Thomas Nichols, Zachary Parker and Antony Useche

George Washington High School: Jala Barber, Tamahria Bracey, Jackson Byrnes, William Daniel, Darriel Mabin, Serious Pinchback, Angel Pritchett, Shawn Reaves and Jacob Trainor

Gretna High School: Hope Daniel, Amber Emerson, Skylar Glodeck, Carly Harris, Latreyvion Martin, Katherine McClimans and Jerri Ratliff Jr.

Tunstall High School: Elena Booth, Layton Boles, Kaylee Davis, Gabriel Diaz de Leon, Megan Gammon, Charles Hearp, Nikolas Hearp, Sophia Hearp, Caitlyn Jarrett, Iyana Jefferson, Landon Jones, Mohammad Khan, Tiffany McCune, Caleb Nelson, Charles Nickens IV, Blake Presley, Tatalia Preston, Jaden Shackelford and Luis Tovar

Westover Christian Academy: Luke Barber, Christopher Brown and Christopher Massingale

Local college student recipients include:

Appalachian State University: Rachel Royster and Charles Setliff

Averett University: Sydney Adkins, Caitlyn Carter, Kelsey Edmunds, Nicolette Ford, Jack Garrett III, Savannah Harlow, Braxton High, Crystal Manning, Sarah Marlowe, Alyssa McDaniel, Hannah McNeill, Lindsey Pegram and Alyssa Veasey

Bluefield University: Aiden Liberty

Campbell University: Lauren Yoder

College at Southeastern: Joshua Von Eime

College of William and Mary: Hannah Dow, Kwannya Foster and Jonathan Yoder

Danville Community College: Amanda Lollis

James Madison University: Ellery Moorefield

Liberty University: Matthew Rivero and Dylan Haley

Longwood University: Heath Wood Jr., Nathan McClimans and Hailey Harris

North Carolina State University: Georgia Daniel andSarah Watlington

Randolph College: Tomi McGinnis

Sovah School of Health Professionals: Makayla Crumpton

Spelman College: JaMiya Guy

University of Lynchburg: Andrew Gibson

University of North Carolina-Charlotte: Maya Rone

University of North Carolina-Wilmington: Alexis Paugh

University of South Carolina: Dylan Aron

University of Virginia: Emily Butts, Jennifer Espinoza, Samuel Roche and Jacob Wageman

University of Virginia-Wise: Kaylee Scarce and Brandi Shaffer

Virginia Commonwealth University: Oscar Kemp

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University: Jack Hammock and Megan Pollok

Jack Hammock and Megan Pollok Virginia Union University: Jalen Williamson

The Community Foundation’s next scholarship cycle begins Jan. 1 for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is a public charity established in September 1996 by a steering committee of civic leaders to improve and enrich area lives through the generosity of donors.

For more information, visit The Community Foundation office at 541 Loyal St. in Danville, call 434-793-0884, or visit www.cfdrr.org.