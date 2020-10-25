FROM THE MAYOR: A celebration of the Danville spirit

Danville mayor
On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 19, I gathered with many others at the Ballou Recreation Center for an All-America City Award watch party.
Each year, the National Civic League bestows the award upon 10 localities across the country that are tackling tough issues and creating real change through innovative and collaborative efforts.
For 2020, communities were invited to showcase their work specifically on creating a healthy community for all, particularly populations experiencing poorer health outcomes.
We knew that much was being done in our community to address this situation. We believed that we had a good story to tell. So, we took a look at the All-America City Award process, and about a year ago, we formed a committee and began to put together our story.
We highlighted three health equity efforts: the Fit Mobile program, the work of the Danville Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute (YHELI) and the Community Health Worker Initiative.
This work in health equity is the work of many, including:
- Danville Parks and
- Recreation
- Danville Regional
- Foundation
- The Health Collaborative
- Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (fiscal agent for Community Health Workers)
- Virginia Department of Health (for YHELI)
- Averett University
- (FitMobile)
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority
- (FitMobile)
- Virginia Cooperative
- Extension (FitMobile)
In March of this year, what we thought was true was confirmed. We were named as a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award.
Between March and August, the finalist cities would prepare their final pitch. On the morning of Aug. 18, we presented our final pitch virtually before a panel of national jurors chosen by the National Civic League.
Now, the time had come to find out if our city would be one of the 10 to receive the All-America City Award.
So, in that room at Ballou Recreation Center on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 19, we watched nervously as the National Civic League one-by-one named in random order the award-winning cities.
We were not among the first cities named. The suspense grew as more than half of the awards had been announced.
The room had become quiet. And then, we heard our city’s named called.
WE WON!
In the pages of this special section, you will learn more about the All-America City Award program and the work of the National Civic League.
Also, you will learn more about our story — the incredible efforts taking place to create a healthy community for all, the innovative programs and the partnerships in place.
This award affirms our commitment to reimagining the community in which we live. We are a city that acknowledges our challenges. We embrace those challenges by forming partnerships to bring about change.
Together, we learn from others, build frameworks and plant seeds. These steps have guided us well. As a city and a region, we endeavor to adapt — to reimagine success here at HOME.
That is the Danville spirit. This special section is a celebration of that spirit.
