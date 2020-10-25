FROM THE MAYOR: A celebration of the Danville spirit

In March of this year, what we thought was true was confirmed. We were named as a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award.

Between March and August, the finalist cities would prepare their final pitch. On the morning of Aug. 18, we presented our final pitch virtually before a panel of national jurors chosen by the National Civic League.

Now, the time had come to find out if our city would be one of the 10 to receive the All-America City Award.

So, in that room at Ballou Recreation Center on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 19, we watched nervously as the National Civic League one-by-one named in random order the award-winning cities.

We were not among the first cities named. The suspense grew as more than half of the awards had been announced.

The room had become quiet. And then, we heard our city’s named called.

WE WON!

In the pages of this special section, you will learn more about the All-America City Award program and the work of the National Civic League.

Also, you will learn more about our story — the incredible efforts taking place to create a healthy community for all, the innovative programs and the partnerships in place.