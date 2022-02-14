Fueled by faith, Danville woman covers world events from a Christian perspective in local newsletter

SOVA SOMEBODY An occasional feature spotlighting residents of the Dan River Region.

Carolyn Winstead Bagley chuckled softly as she mused about how life has a habit of coming around full-circle.

For Bagley, her professional life and interest in journalism began in 1968 at age 14, when she was “one of the first girls if not the first” to have her own paper route locally — delivering the Danville Register & Bee.

“To think of all those 5:30 in the morning alarm clocks … dogs chasing us, and the ice, the wind, and the snow — it’s sort of like making us come around full-circle,” stated Bagley.

Bagley would go on delivering newspapers for another two-and-a-half years, saving up for a red jeep.

“I had the Jeep before I had a driver’s license,” Bagley recalled jovially.

It is that very sense of industriousness and a habitual “can-do” attitude that has propelled Bagley to many successes and an illustrious career in creative ministry.

Bagley attributes her love of God, country and community to the influence of her father Therit Winstead, who served on Danville City Council from 1970 to 1982.

“I heard local issues every day around the house," Bagley said. "So the issue of government was a big deal in our home, and what this country is all about.”

A lifelong focus on civic engagement was perhaps inevitable for Bagley, given her upbringing. She would go on to study psychology at James Madison University (known as Madison College at the time), and then return to Danville, taking a job at the YWCA after completing her undergraduate studies.

However, an unexpected challenge befell Bagley in 1977, and this changed the entire course of her life. Bagley experienced a cerebral hemorrhage that nearly took her life and left her with a limp, and paralysis in her left arm and hand.

She required highly intricate vascular brain surgery as a result, and received medical care in both the United States and Canada due to the rare and delicate nature of her condition at the time.

One of her surgeons was Dr. Charles Drake, who was on-call for the John F. Kennedy assassination (though the president died before he was able to perform his duties).

In retrospect, Bagley sees this event as both a spiritual awakening and a personal turning point.

“It really caused my faith to pole-vault, because I saw that God was willing to even do a miracle for me, and I’m nobody special,” she said.

Heart in Danville

From that point forward, she knew that her career would be in the ministry — and that her heart would always be right here in Danville.

“The city of Danville was so good to me, to help me financially, because I did not have insurance at the time,” Bagley recalled with equal parts affection and humility.

Former Danville Vice Mayor George Anderson organized a fundraiser on her behalf, which ultimately covered her medical bills across multiple costly office visits, procedures and hospital stays in two countries.

“I have always just loved our city,” Bagley stated.

She decided to repay the kindness of the local community with a lifelong commitment to service, combining her passions of history, civic engagement and Christian faith.

Her next step was to continue with her studies — this time as a seminarian.

Bagley initially enrolled at Westminster Seminary in Philadelphia, where she took elective courses. Because the program required studies in Hebrew and Greek, she knew she would have to transfer, due to what she jokingly refers to her “anti-gift in language.” Bagley therefore transferred to Columbia International University’s Graduate School of Bible and Missions in South Carolina, where she graduated with a Master’s in Bible in 1981.

After completing her studies, Bagley’s first big passion project was Camp Selah, a Christian youth retreat center in Sutherlin where she taught young people about faith and morality for 25 years.

“We used a pioneer theme," she said. "There was an old abandoned log cabin on the property that we bought."

They restored the cabin, and this served as a centerpiece for “old fashioned” program activities such as quilting, pony riding and traditional cooking. Attendees therefore had the chance to learn basic living and survival skills in addition to Christian values.

A newsletter

Today, the convergence of Bagley’s passions manifests as The Signs of The Times — her weekly newsletter, which covers world events from a Christian perspective.

Bagley began self-publishing The Signs of The Times on April 10, 2011. Both she and her husband, Will Bagley, are members of North Main Baptist Church, and they see the newsletter as their ministry, as well as a beloved passion project that offers them a deeper connection to the community.

Although they have some help on an occasional and volunteer basis, the Bagleys spend most of their Fridays and Saturdays driving all round the local region distributing printed copies of the newsletter themselves.

In a way, Bagley’s full circle moment extends to this aspect as well — she once again finds herself with a paper route, only this time it is her own paper and her own thoughts that she is distributing.

Bagley’s vision for The Signs of The Times stems from her belief that current events mirror Biblical prophesies concerning eschatology, or “the end of days.” She therefore covers world events through that lens, with her targeted audience being Christians and others whom she wishes to arm with wisdom and guidance during perilous times.

Although few would argue against the notion that humanity is currently living through a tumultuous period, Bagley acknowledges that The Signs of The Times is not for everyone.

“I have Christian friends who think my paper is too political, and I have political friends who think my paper is too Christian,” Bagley quipped. She estimates based on distribution demand that the newsletter has approximately 1,000 regular readers.

However, the scope of her reach is less important to Bagley than the opportunity to contribute her message independently, without compromise. Bagley notes as well that she gets to see cherished friends along her Saturday distribution route with husband Will.

“It just has been a real joy to me,” she declared. She is as well proud to offer The Signs of The Times free-of-charge, noting that private donations cover the costs of printing and distribution.

With regards to expanding her ministry, Bagley indicates that she would like to assist local churches with rebounding and re-establishing their operations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the reduction in attendance that resulted. She also hopes to launch faith-focused women’s retreats this year, noting that men’s and co-ed retreats are likely to follow.

Bagley encourages those who wish to subscribe to The Signs of The Times to consider the digital PDF version, as it arrives straight to email. Email cwinstead7@gmail.com or call 434-425-3133 to donate or subscribe to the newsletter.