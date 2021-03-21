 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl Scouts provide 'thank you' cookies
0 comments

Girl Scouts provide 'thank you' cookies

  • 0
Girl Scouts

Members of Girl Scout Troop 845 provide "thank you" cookies to the staff in the new Chatham PATHS children’s medical area. At the prevention are Hannah Lewis, PATHS; Tanisha Fitzgerald; Cherish Cornett, 845 troop leader; Anya Davis; Lisa Wiebking, 845 troop leader; Olivia Kendrick; Madeline Wiebking; Hannah Beimel; Clara Mills; Zoe Kendrick; Mauva Lucas, PATHS; Dr. Corliss Jones, PATHS; Rachel Eanes; Michelle Martin, PATHS; and Leanna Newcomb, PATHS.

 Girl Scout Troop 845, provided

Chatham Girl Scout Troop 845 provided two large sacks of “thank you” cookies for the medical professionals at the new Piedmont Access to Health Services location in Chatham.

Each sack contained boxes of Girl Scout cookies purchased by community members for the girls to deliver. The troop delivered their cookies at the close of business on Monday.

During the course of the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, troop members ask for and received donations supporting the doctors, nurses and other caregivers from their customers.

These donations were collected and provided to all the PATHS staff members to enjoy.

“The girls concluded their 2021 cookie season as a troop with the delivery,” Lisa Wiebking, an 845 Troop Leader said. “We were happy to go somewhere as a troop and provide some happiness.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert