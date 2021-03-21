Girl Scouts provide 'thank you' cookies

Chatham Girl Scout Troop 845 provided two large sacks of “thank you” cookies for the medical professionals at the new Piedmont Access to Health Services location in Chatham.

Each sack contained boxes of Girl Scout cookies purchased by community members for the girls to deliver. The troop delivered their cookies at the close of business on Monday.

During the course of the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, troop members ask for and received donations supporting the doctors, nurses and other caregivers from their customers.

These donations were collected and provided to all the PATHS staff members to enjoy.

“The girls concluded their 2021 cookie season as a troop with the delivery,” Lisa Wiebking, an 845 Troop Leader said. “We were happy to go somewhere as a troop and provide some happiness.”