'Give Thanks for Smiles' raises money for Danville's God's Storehouse

Special to the Register & Bee

Danville Dental Associates hosted it’s 10th annual “Give Thanks for Smiles” on Nov. 7-14.

The benefit fundraiser offered dental services, such as fillings, extractions and cleanings for a fee of $50 for each procedure. Danville Dental Associates donates all materials and supplies needed for the procedures. All of the proceeds received were donated to God’s Storehouse.

Danville Dental Associates staff volunteers included seven dentists, nine hygienists, 11 dental assistants and 14 office staff members.

Overall, 98 patients were treated enabling a donation of $5,630 to God’s Storehouse.

In the 10 years that Danville Dental Associates has sponsored “Give Thanks for Smiles,” $53,980 has been donated to local charities. Dental services valued at more than $150,000 have been performed over the last 10 years to help the community in coordination with this event.

Staff members who volunteered include: