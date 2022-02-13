 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
God’s Final Call and Warning Food Ministry hosts Super Bowl giveaway

Giveaway

God’s Final Call and Warning Food Ministry hosted a Super Bowl giveaway of food and snacks to help area residents celebrate the big game Sunday. Ralph Rhyne , president of the organization, attended Sunday's event in spite of suffering a previously pelvic injury. Rhyne said tax-deductible donations can be made at www.godsfinalcallandwarning.com.

 Ralph Rhyne, contributed

