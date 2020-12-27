God’s Pit Crew wins Institute for Advanced Learning and Research's tree contest

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research recently announced that God’s Pit Crew was the winner of the 11th annual Decorating the Trees for a Cause program, which was held virtually this year.

God’s Pit Crew’s tree received 632 “likes” in the Facebook voting competition. Thanks to the sponsorship of an anonymous donor and Sodexo, the organization will be presented a $2,000 donation check.

Businesses and organizations were invited to submit one photo of a decorated tree along with a charity of choice. All photos were posted online for a virtual viewing and voting experience, benefiting the charity of the tree with the most votes. Thirty-seven trees were submitted, and a total of 5,413 “likes” were collected. All trees can be viewed here.

“We have such a spirited community that really rallied behind our modified Decorating the Trees for a Cause event,” said Ellen Bass, sales and marketing manager for the Institute. “I want to thank all those businesses and organizations who took the time to submit a photo of their decorated tree. IALR was honored to keep the tradition alive in a new, virtual format to continue to engage the community, celebrate the holidays and support our local charities.”

Last year’s Decorating the Trees for a Cause program featured 44 trees. Since the program’s beginning in 2010, more than $119,000 has been raised for charitable causes.